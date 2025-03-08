The WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 has been a fascinating tournament already and now the action will only intensify as the competition heads into the playoffs. For fans wondering how to purchase WPL tickets for the playoffs, which comprise the Eliminator and the Final, this is just the right place. The WPL 2025 Eliminator will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 13 and the final is at the same venue on March 15. Fans looking to purchase WPL 2025 Eliminator and Playoff tickets can visit BookMyShow and get their tickets for these two matches. Delhi Capitals so far have been the only team to qualify for the WPL 2025 playoffs. International Women’s Day 2025: UP Warriorz To Don Rani Pink Jerseys in WPL (Watch Video).

Buy WPL 2025 Tickets for Playoff Matches

The wait is OVER! ⌛🥳 Tickets for the #TATAWPL 2025 #Eliminator and #Final are LIVE NOW 🎟 Click the link below BUY ‼ https://t.co/6dxzrextg5 pic.twitter.com/hwa4JY2ahw — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2025

