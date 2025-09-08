Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series later this year, starting from November 11 onwards, reported the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

This series will be a part of an absolutely stacked home season for them. A bilateral ODI series against the island nation adds to what is already a packed home season for the Pakistan men's side. Also to visit their shores is South Africa for an all-format tour starting in October.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs HKG T20I?.

Meanwhile, the recently announced ODI series against Sri Lanka will be followed by the two nations featuring in a T20I tri-series, which will also include Afghanistan - marking Pakistan's maiden tri-series at home, as per ICC.

All three matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which also played host to matches at this year's ICC Men's Champions Trophy.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, September 8: AJ Lee to Make Appearance, AJ Styles to Face El Grande Americano and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

The ODI series will be Sri Lanka's first in Pakistan since 2019, which is when the hosts emerged victorious in a three-match series by 2-0.

Their last meeting in the format was back during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup when Pakistan clinched a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, who recently clinched a tri-series win over Afghanistan and the UAE, will next feature in the eight-team Asia Cup in the UAE set to begin on September 9, kickstarting their campaign against Oman on September 12.

The continental tournament followed by the shortest format contests during their home season provides them with an opportunity to iron out their side ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

ODI series schedule versus Sri Lanka:

November 11 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

November 13 - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

November 15 - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)