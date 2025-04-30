Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century impressed not only the cricket fraternity but also those from Formula 1, with Oscar Piastri appreciating the youngster's performance. At just 14 years of age, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased immense big-hitting ability as he scored the fastest IPL century by an Indian in the IPL, finishing with 101 off 38 deliveries. His knock made the world sit up and take notice and Oscar Piastri lauded the Rajasthan Royals' youngster's superb performance in an Instagram story. Taking to the platform, he shared a story where he shared a clip of the highlights of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's innings. While sharing it, he wrote, "14" with a clapping emoji. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes First Call To His Father Sanjiv Suryavanshi After Becoming Youngest To Score Century in IPL History (Watch Video).

Oscar Piastri Appreciates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Century

oscar piastri keeping up with cricket and appreciating the 14yo kid that hit a century is so precious to me (in f1 terms, that kid is max getting the record of youngest race win and osc liked that) pic.twitter.com/nqqA4EwHut — vian ✩‧₊˚ (@lestapiastri) April 29, 2025

Oscar Piastri's Instagram Story

