The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) have remained firm on their stance of not touring Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Following this Pakistan batter Javed Miandad issued a strong statement against BCCi, saying "go to hell". Now, former Indian bowler, Venkatesh Prasad has responded to Miandad's comments. In reply to the former Pakistan captain, Venkatesh tweeted, "But they are refusing to go to hell :)". Asia Cup 2023 Venue Row: Javed Miandad Attacks BCCI, Says ‘Go To Hell’.

Venkatesh Prasad Hits Back at Javed Miandad

But they are refusing to go to hell :) https://t.co/gX8gcWzWZE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2023

