Former Pakistan cricket team captain Javed Miandad has attacked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their stance against playing the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan to play in the tournament. Following this, a meeting took place where the situation could not be solved. Seeing this, Miandad gave a strong statement against BCCI and stated that India can go to hell. The former Pakistani batter also believes it's ICC's job to control such things or else there is no point in having a governing body. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Javed Miandad Attacks BCCI

Javed Miandad "I have always been saying, if India don't want to come to Pakistan, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, or else there's no point in having a governing body" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 6, 2023

