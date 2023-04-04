Vijay Shankar has been introduced as Gujarat Titans Impact Player in their IPL 2023 Match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 4. The right-hander has replaced left-arm pacer Joshua Little in this contest. Delhi Capitals batted first after losing the toss and managed to score 162/8. Khaleel Ahmed Replaces Sarfaraz Khan As Delhi Capitals' Impact Player in DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Vijay Shankar Comes as in Impact Player

IN: Vijay Shankar

OUT: Josh Little



Can the @gujarat_titans impact player snatch momentum back towards his side❓



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/tcVIlEJ3bC#TATAIPL | #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/7DwjwtWJTL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)