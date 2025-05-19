Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18. While chasing 200 runs, the stylish left-handed batter hammered 112 runs off 65 deliveries, including 14 fours and four sixes. The Southpaw also stitched a 205-run stand for the opening wicket with captain Shubman Gill as former champions registered a 10-wicket thrashing victory. Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Sai Sudharsan's Century and Shubman Gill's Unbeaten 93 Guide GT to Clinical 10-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

A Masterclass by Sai Sudharsan

An exhibition of class and supremacy 😍 For his scintillating unbeaten 𝙏𝙊𝙉, Sai Sudharsan is the Player of the Match 🔥 Relive his impactful performance ▶️ https://t.co/NKTW0zjiMh #TATAIPL | #DCvGT | @gujarat_titans | @sais_1509 pic.twitter.com/G4k2JUbjOe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)