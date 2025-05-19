Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for IPL 2025 play-offs as Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 10-wickets at Delhi. RCB and Punjab Kings, who have 17 points each, are now confirmed to make the top four. RCB have now qualified in the play-offs five times in the last six seasons. This season, they will want to finish in the top two and make sure they win the IPL 2025 title. Fans are also happy as RCB has qualified and shared funny memes and jokes. Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan Funny Memes Go Viral After Duo Help Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 10-Wicket Victory Over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Qualifying Together

PBKS, RCB and GT qualifying together pic.twitter.com/Mbb3wyoUXK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2025

RCB Has Qualified

RCB has qualified for the playoffs, but not on top of the points table anymore.pic.twitter.com/dwK30dLSMH — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 18, 2025

Today We Shall Seal the Deal

Today we shall seal the deal! For RCB, PBKS and GT in the playoffs ✅ pic.twitter.com/wUSA9HRFCU — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 18, 2025

GT to PBKS and RCB

GT to PBKS and RCB for playoffs pic.twitter.com/PFf50WPrxf — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) May 18, 2025

RCB Qualifying for Playoffs

Rcb qualifying to playoffs without even lifting a finger since 20 days. pic.twitter.com/mNs4W6CmfY — blair|timmy loml💘 (@emailsicxntsend) May 18, 2025

GT Enters Into Playoffs

GT enters into playoffs RCB and Punjab Kings : pic.twitter.com/v5SrJQPsJe — maithun (@Being_Humor) May 18, 2025

