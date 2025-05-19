An ugly fight broke out between fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi before the start of the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match on Sunday, May 19. This was the last home game for Delhi Capitals in the league stage in IPL 2025 and the Arun Jaitley Stadium expectedly witnessed a big crowd turnout. In a video that has gone viral, fans were seen fighting with each other in the stands before the start of the DC vs GT match. The viral showed fans throwing punches at each other while in another clash, a man was seen pinning down another to a seat. There were no police officers or security officials at the spot where the fight broke out. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans put up a commanding performance to down Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets, jeopardising Axar Patel and co's playoff chances. IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Show Conventional Shots Can Ignite Batting Fireworks.

Fight Breaks Out at Arun Jaitley Stadium Before DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fame (@fame9_11)

