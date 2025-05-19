Kuldeep Yadav lost his cool and confronted the on-field umpire Kayur Kelkar after Sai Sudharsan was saved by 'umpire's call' during the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18. This incident happened in the eighth over of the run chase when the left-handed Sai Sudharsan missed he ball and it hit him on his right pad. Kuldeep Yadav instantly went up in appeal and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel signalled the use of DRS (Decision Review System). The DRS showed that the delivery would have hit the leg-stump and the decision stood as 'umpire's call' as less than 50% of the ball would have smashed the woodwork. After the big screen showed the decision, Kuldeep Yadav was livid and he gave an angry stare at the umpire and argued with him before his teammates took him away. Fight Breaks Out Between Spectators at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium Before DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Kuldeep Yadav Angrily Stares at Umpire

Kuldeep Yadav Unhappy With Umpire's Call

SO CLOSE! 😱 Sai Sudharsan survives an LBW scare, and Kuldeep Yadav is clearly not amused by the umpire’s call! 👀 Will this prove too costly for the #DelhiCapitals? 🤔 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/u7YvpDZ7P8#IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #DCvGT | LIVE NOW on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/EHtQgU59EF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2025

=

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)