Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is currently in talks about having a biopic on his cricketing journey being made in association with Ravi Bhagchandka, who produced Sachin: A Billion Dreams as well. This report comes in on a day the controversial cricketer celebrates his 53rd birthday. Vinod Kambli Birthday Special: List of Records Held By Ex-Indian Cricket Team Star As He Turns 53.

In a report by BollywoodHungama, Kambli's biopic has been in the works for a while, which has now been green light, and will be directed by a famous Marathi director Abhijeet Deshpande. Kambli, who started as a progeny, achieved instant fame playing for India, where the batter dished out double hundred, and hundreds for fun, but the glamour, and off-field issues got the better of the cricketer, who slowly faded away from the sport. Rare Interview of Vinod Kambli Surfaces From Prasar Bharati Archives As Ex-India Cricketer Celebrates His 53rd Birthday (Watch Video).

The 53-year-old recently got covered in mainstream media following his health issues, where several cricketers came forward to support the ex-Mumbai-batter, who of late is also going through monetary problems apart from physical.

Interestingly, Kambli is not unknown to the entertainment world, having made his Bollywood debut in 2002, and featured in several TV shows during the mid 2010s.

