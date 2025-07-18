India's national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar were spotted during YouWeCan’s Fundraiser charity event. Many Indian cricketers attended the charity event organised by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media from that event, where Sara Tendulkar looked at Shubman Gill when the India Test captain was talking to another woman. Notably, for the past few months, there have been talks and rumours on social media about Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill. However, there is no official statement made by the two regarding the same. Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Sara Tendulkar, Says ‘I’ve Been Single for Over Three Years’ (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar Looking at Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Sara palat moment 😍🥹 US when ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/5Zd92d4XaJ — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 17, 2025

