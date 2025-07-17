Dhruv Jurel was seen giving a water bottle to a fan seeking water during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter had replaced Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test after the latter had suffered an injury to his left index finger in the first innings. This happened before he went out on the field to replace Rishabh Pant. In a viral video, the 24-year-old was seen talking to a fan while he was sitting on the sidelines of the IND vs ENG Lord's Test and he was seen asking him, "Paani chahiye aapko?" (Do you need water?). He then walked up to a box, took out a bottle and gently threw it in the direction of the fan who caught it. India, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test 2025. Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry at Lord's Cricket Stadium? Dinesh Karthik Clears Air After Viral Video Claimed RCB Player Was Not Allowed To Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Dhruv Jurel Passes Bottle to Fan Seeking Water

He's such a humble guy. 🥹❤️ Dhruv Jurel You Gem. pic.twitter.com/ZLwJ11wmHd — Abhinav MSDian™ (@Abhinav_hariom) July 16, 2025

