India lost the third Test match of the five-match series against England by 22 runs and are now down 2-1 in the series before going to Manchester. The third Test match at Lord's cricket ground was a thrilling one where the match went down to the wire. Amid this, a video went viral with the claims that RCB cricketer Jitesh Sharma was denied entry at the Lord's cricket ground gate as the security couldn't recognise him. The video also indicated that it was RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik who came out at that moment and Jitesh Sharma called him for help and Karthik, who was commentating in the match, took him inside. But later, Karthik shared a post refuting such claims and clarified the real incident. He revealed that Jitesh was already inside the stadium and Karthik invited him to the commentary box. It was at the gate of the media centre where Jitesh was actually waiting. Karthik also added that he came down to meet Jitesh and then took him to the commentary box where he met other commentators. Former India Cricketer Dinesh Karthik Visits MCC Museum at Lord's During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Viral Video Claiming Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry at Gates of Lord's

Dinesh Karthik's Clarification

These are some issues with social media that a lot face I invited jitesh to the comm box , he had come , and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there Btw this is below the media center , not the entrance to the ground 😊 https://t.co/Z22AAyp3CN — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 16, 2025

