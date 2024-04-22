Former cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu took to his social media and gave a full explanation regarding how Virat Kohli was given out wrongly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Sidhu said, "When you made a rule considering the height of the batsman did you check that he is standing on his toes?" He also mentioned how the bowlers have always felt sorry for bowling an illegal delivery which is over the waistline. Sidhu also said, "Whenever a doubt you always go to the batsman." Why Was Virat Kohli Given Out Despite Full Toss Being Above Waist Height in KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match? Here's What the Rule States.

