Virat Kohli has collected some runs under his best in Dominica during the 1st Test against West Indies but failed to get to his century. He has started well again in the 2nd Test, this time at the Port of Spain and nearing his half-century. He plays a stunning cover drive to Kemar Roach and shows that he is in some good touch and set to go big in this Test. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Jomel Warrican Dismiss Indian Captain With A Ripper During Day 1 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Cover Drive Video

