Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his great Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The legendary cricketer became the first batter to smash 8500 or more runs in the history of the tournament. Kohli achieved this huge feat during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. During the match, Kohli slammed 62 runs off 33 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. This was Kohli's 62nd half-century in the IPL. Kohli also equalled David Warner's iconic milestone of most fifties in the cash-rich league. Virat Kohli Equals David Warner's Record of Most Half-Centuries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Another Milestone for Virat 'Run-Machine' Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)