Virat Kohli has added another milestone to his name in his legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener equalled David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli achieved this historic feat in the IPL 2025 match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 2. Kohli smashed his 62nd half-century in IPL and equalled Warner's elite milestone. During the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match, Virat hammered 62 runs off 33 deliveries with the help of five fours and as many sixes. He also stitched a 97-run opening partnership with Jacob Bethell, who scored 55. Virat Kohli Becomes First To Complete 300 Sixes for a Team in T20s, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Equals Most Fifties Record in IPL!

