Royal Challengers Bengaluru made their place in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 by beating Lucknow Super Giants in the last match of the league stages. A video from the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match has surfaced in which it was spotted that Virat Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary line, dancing and matching steps to the song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' played by the Ekana Stadium DJ. Fans loved to see his light side come out in an intense game and the video went viral in no time. Rashid Khan Names Virat Kohli As His Favourite Batter, Star Leg Spinner Reveals List of Admired Cricketers Amid IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Dances To 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' Song

Wait what?! HOW did we miss this 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/algprNwuxZ — rea (@reaadubey) May 29, 2025

