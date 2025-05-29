A video has gone viral on social media where the Afghanistan national cricket team star leg-spinner Rashid Khan revealed his favourite cricketers. Rashid Khan named Virat Kohli as his favourite batter, whereas the Afghanistan sensation named Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite all-rounder and bowler. Currently, Rashid Khan is participating in the Indian Premier League 2025 season and is representing the former champions Gujarat Titans. The former champions, on the other hand, have qualified for the playoffs and will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Rashid Khan Equals Mohammed Siraj’s Unwanted Record of Most Sixes Conceded in Indian Premier League Season, During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Rashid Khan Names Virat Kohli As His Favourite Batter

Met @rashidkhan_19 today at world famous Cricketershop in Mohali. When asked about his favourite cricketers- Fav all-rounder - Hardik Pandya Fav batter - Virat Kohli (or Virat Bhai as he calls him) Fav bowler - Jasprit Bumrah#IPL2025 #Cricketershop #PBKSvRCB #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/XEc7Y9oCrN — Abhishek Kamal (@iamkamal18) May 29, 2025

