According to the 2023 Instagram Rich List compiled by Hopper HQ, Virat Kohli is among the top three sportspersons to earn the most for an Instagram post. The former Indian skipper gets 11.45 crore for a post on Instagram. However, first on the list is Cristiano Ronaldo, who fetches INR 26.70 crore for each post. The star striker is followed by Lionel Messi who garners INR 21.50 Crore for an Instagram post. Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram's Highest Earner Per Post in 2023, Lionel Messi Second; Virat Kohli in Top 15 of 'Insta Rich List'

Virat Kohli Earns Rs 11.45 Crore Per Post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Rakes In Rs 26.70 Crore

