Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli was felicitated with a special "IPL 18" memento by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony ahead of the thrilling match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 22. The special memento was gifted to Kohli because he completed 18 years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli joined the Bengaluru franchise in the inaugural edition (2008), and since then he has become an integral part of the side. Additionally, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to complete 18 years with a same franchise in the Indian Premier League history. Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of KKR vs RCB Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Felicitated With Special ‘IPL 18’ Memento

The BCCI Felicitates Virat Kohli with 'IPL 18' Momento. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B9sa4PxMUO — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 22, 2025

