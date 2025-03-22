India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan showcased their dance step on Shah Rukh's iconic "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash on Saturday, March 22. The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2025 is being held at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Below is the viral video of Virat and Shah Rukh dancing to a famous Bollywood song. 'Ruined Our Excitement' Fans Experience Audio Issues on JioHotstar During Shreya Ghoshal's Performance in IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony.

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

King Khan 🤝 King Kohli When two kings meet, the stage is bound to be set on fire 😍#TATAIPL 2025 opening ceremony graced with Bollywood and Cricket Royalty 🔥#KKRvRCB | @iamsrk | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/9rQqWhlrmM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

