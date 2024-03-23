Virat Kohli was spotted giving an angry send-off to Rachin Ravindra after his dismissal during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. Ravindra made his IPL debut and turned up with a decent hit, scoring 37 runs off 15 deliveries, hitting three fours and as many sixes. Karn Sharma dismissed him after he attempted to play a big shot and was caught near the boundary. As he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli was spotted making a gesture towards the player, giving him a send-off, and the video of the same went viral on social media. ‘Abey Saans Tou Lene De Usko’, Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Making A Request to Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Gives Send-Off to Rachin Ravindra:

