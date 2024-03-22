Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a funny moment during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Jadeja is known for his fast spells and he completes his over in a very quick time. While Jadeja was bowling to RCB batter Cameron Green during the first innings, Green's partner Virat said to Jadeja from the non-striker's end, "Abey saans to lene de usko", which means, "Hey, let him breathe." Was Virat Kohli Watching Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference on His Mobile Phone? Know Truth About Viral Pic

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja Share Hilarious Moment

As we know how fast Jadeja completes his over So he was bowling to Green and Kohli said " Abey saans to lene de usko"😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣#ViratKohli #TATAIPL2024 #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/60pUpP1g84 — Leeonie_0 (@Leeonie_0) March 22, 2024

