A video has gone viral on social media where star batter Virat Kohli hugged his best friend and former cricketer AB de Villiers ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the viral video, Kohli hugged de Villiers, and both shared some words with each other. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, RCB and PBKS are chasing their first title in the history of the IPL. Chris Gayle Wears RCB Jersey and A Turban to Show Support to Two of His Former Teams Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Hugs AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli Huging Ab de villiers It's an emotional moment Hope today rcb won 🏆 And tribute them and their fans 🙏 👑🔥 #ABdeVilliers #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvPBKS #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/1XUp1JRyKw — Om Jha (@OmJha866) June 3, 2025

