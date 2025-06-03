Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 03, Tuesday. Chris Gayle, who has played for both the franchises is present at the stadium to witness the epic final game. He found an unique way to support both teams as he wore a RCB jersey along with a turban. The RCB jersey represented the franchise he has been most successful in the IPL for and the turban represented Punjab Kings. He shared the pictures of himself in his unique attire from the Narendra Modi Stadium on his Instagram handle. AB de Villiers Reaches Ahmedabad To Support Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Chris Gayle Wears RCB Jersey and A Turban to Show Support to Two of His Former Teams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

