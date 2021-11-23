Virat Kohli might be out of action currently but the Indian Test captain is not out of practice. Kohli was seen practicing at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai as he posted a picture of himself playing with a cat. Kohli wrote, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," in the Instagram post. Kohli will join the team India for second Test against New Zealand will miss the opening Test at Kanpur.

