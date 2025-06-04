Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title on June 03 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first title RCB have won in the 18 years of the competition. They took the trophy to Bengaluru on June 4 and arranged a victory parade and celebration with the title in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the celebration, the RCB cricketers were spotted arriving in the bus to the Vidhana Soudha where a felicitation was organised. As the bus moved through the road, crowd gathered around it. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and other players were also spotted entering the Vidhana Soudha RCB IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic; 3 Killed, 20 Fans Injured in Stampede Near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Videos).

RCB Cricketers Arrive at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

ನಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ತರ ಬೇರೆ ಯಾರು ಇಲ್ಲ, ನೀವೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವ ಸ್ವರ! ❤️ This welcome is what pure love looks like. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8XkczPXVaa — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)