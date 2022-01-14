Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was expectedly a disappointed man after India lost the Test series 1-2 to South Africa in Cape Town. The Proteas played superb cricket to complete a 212-run chase with a day and a half remaining in the game. Kohli, taking to Twitter, wrote, "A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support."

See Post:

A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/24wyhnhdyW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)