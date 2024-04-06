In just five matches in the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli already has three half-centuries. The star batter scored his third fifty against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to help his side in commanding position. RCB has been criticized for its struggles to form partnerships, with Kohli solely delivering for the team. But against Rajasthan Royals captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli formed 100 runs opening partnership in just 12 overs, with Kohli leading with 59 runs from 43 balls. He also has seven centuries in the IPL. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 7500 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

Virat Kohli Scores 53rd Fifty in Indian Premier League

