Virat Kohli has achieved yet another milestone, becoming the first player to score 7500 runs in the Indian Premier League. The star batsman achieved this remarkable feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in Jaipur on April 6. The right-hander, who is the leading run-scorer in IPL history, has been in very good form in the 17th edition of the tournament. Kohli, who has played for RCB all throughout his IPL career, has had 53 half-centuries and seven centuries to his name in the tournament. Jos Buttler Completes 100 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

