Virat Kohli scored his 100th half-century in T20 cricket, becoming the first Indian to do so during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. The right-hander has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the Indian Premier League and also T20 cricket in general and added yet another milestone to his career. Virat Kohli also now is second in the list of most T20 fifties, behind Australian David Warner, who has scored 108 half-centuries so far in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli finished with 62* off 45 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes and guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After He Drops Dhruv Jurel’s Catch During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

