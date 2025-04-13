Virat Kohli funny memes went viral on social media after he dropped an easy catch that would have ended Dhruv Jurel's innings in the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. The star cricketer who is otherwise a great fielder, failed to hold onto the catch at long-off after Dhruv Jurel had miscued his shot off the bowling of Suyash Sharma, giving the Rajasthan Royals batter a reprieve when he was on 12. Dhruv Jurel eventually finished with 35* off 23 deliveries, with two fours and as many sixes. Fans reacted to this dropped catch with funny memes. Take a look at some of them below. Virat Kohli Drops a Simple Catch, Hands Dhruv Jurel a Reprieve on 12 During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Virat Kohli's Dropped Catch:

Virat Kohli dropped a dolly 😂. But sar he is the fittest crickter sar pic.twitter.com/1N5aSKmfzY — W🇦🇺 (@50centurywheen) April 13, 2025

Haha

Aaj jaipur me Rcb ke sath sath Virat kohli ne bhi Fielding kharab ki 🤫 Ab ye koi nhi kahega ki garmi ka asar h #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/xDQayF78kG — Baba Jaipuriya (@onekhabari) April 13, 2025

This Never Gets Old!

Stupid Stupid Stupid..!! This is unreal Even VIRAT KOHLI dropped very simple catch #RRvsRCB #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/TZEnfVSlFc — Chintan (@CricketChintan) April 13, 2025

Hilarious

'Where Was He Looking At??'

Where was he looking at ?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3EgPm0jG7P — Gems of Cricket (@GemsOfCrickets) April 13, 2025

'RCB Fielders Today'

