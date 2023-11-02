India's star batsman Virat Kohli, who was on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries remained incomplete as Dilshan Madushanka took the important wicket with a beautiful slower delivery. Kohli lost his wicket in the third ball of the 31st over after Pathum Nissanka took an easy catch during IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Sara Tendulkar’s Disappointed Reaction Surfaces After Shubman Gill Falls for 92 Runs in IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Dilshan Madushanka Dismiss Star Indian Batsman During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

