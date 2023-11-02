Sara Tendulkar's reaction was how all the Indian cricket fans felt when Shubman Gill was dismissed for 92 runs during India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2. The right-hander weathered the initial storm and then stroked his way to a fine knock, looking set to score his first ICC Cricket World Cup century but he only ended up having a thin edge to the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis off Dilshan Madushanka's bowling. In an attempt to guide the ball but edged it instead. Sara, seated in the stands, had a dejected look on her face. However, she also stood up and applauded the knock as Gill was walking off the field. Sara Tendulkar Attends IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium, Picture Goes Viral!

Watch Sara Tendulkar's Reaction Here:

Shubham Gill got out for 92 - missed century just by 8 runs 😑 And expression of Sara Tendulkar as all of us - True love growing 😍😍#ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar #INDvsSL #CWC23@StarSportsIndia @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/YliEPZqQ6e — Taral Panchal (@taral_tweets) November 2, 2023

