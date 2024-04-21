Virat Kohli and co had a great start to the second inning as the team scored 27 runs in two overs chasing 223 for the win at Kolkata. Kohli attempting to take on Harshit Rana stepped out of the crease and tried to hit him for a maximum. But undone by the height of the ball, the RCB star batter ended up giving a simple catch to the bowler. The third Umpire was brought into action to take the final call – who gave a decision in favour of the bowling side. As Kohli was out of the crease and the ball was deeping, the third Umpire decided not to give ‘no ball’. Shocked by the call, Kohli showed his disagreement with the decision before going back to the dugout. Watch the wicket video below. Angry Virat Kohli Argues With Umpire After Being Dismissed by Harshit Rana During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Virak Kohli wicket Video

