Chasing a 223-run target at Kolkata against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), visiting side Royal Challengers Bengaluru started well. They scored 27 runs off the first two overs as Kohli smashed two maximums and a boundary to reach 27 runs in just six balls. But on the first ball of the third over, the former RCB captain was undone by the height as Harshit Rana took an easy catch off his bowling. Third Umpire was called into the action who gave Kohli ‘Out’ siting the batter outside of the crease – negating any ‘no ball’ chances as the ball was deeping. Kohli amused by the decision argued with on-filed umpire about the decision before furiously walking back to the dugout. Watch the video below. Dinesh Karthik Admits Being '100 Per Cent Ready' To Play for India in ICC T20 World Cup After Consistent Performance For RCB in IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli Frustrated over His Dismissal Decision

Virat Kohli having heated argument with the umpires after getting out. pic.twitter.com/KbwRzBR3C9 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 21, 2024

Frustrated Virat Kohli Seeks Explanation

Angry Virat Walking towards Dugout

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)