Virat Kohli looked back in his vintage touch as he batted in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 at Centurion. Although he got out to an extremely good delivery in the 1st innings, he dominated the Proteas attack in the second innings with some eye catching shots. Although, wickets tumbling from the other end meant his time was getting short. He tried to go down the ground to Marco Jansen but miscued it slightly. Kagiso Rabada came in from long on and dived taking a stunning grab. Fans were blown away by his effort and made it viral on social media. South Africa Beat India by an Innings And 32 Runs in 1st Test at Centurion, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar Shine to Give Hosts 1-0 Lead in Series.

Kagiso Rabada Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)