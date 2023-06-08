The World Test Championship 2023 final has not gone the way Virat Kohli has expected to. After coming into bat with the openers dismissed early, Virat Kohli (14) had a tough ask in front of him. He looked solid initially hitting some eye pleasing cover drives and solid defence but a ball from Mitchell Starc just bounced extra from a length and took his edge on the way to the slips. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)