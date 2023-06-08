Despite losing the toss, Australia dominated the day one of the ICC World Test Championship final. Having lost the early wicket of Usman Khawaja, Australian batters David Warner and Marnus Labuchagne laid down the foundation for solid work ahead. However, with their dismissal it felt like India were slowly coming back in the match but it was not to be. Australia batters, Travis Head, and Steve Smith smashed 157 runs to Australia in charge of the game. Australia lost their first wicket in the form of Usman Khawaja, then a small stand was formed between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. But once they got out, it looked like the Indian bowlers were slowly regaining hold of the match but a resilient knock from no. 5 batter, Travis Head ensured that the India remain at bay. WTC 2023 Final: Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting Compares Batter Travis Head to All-time Great Adam Gilchrist.

Australia ended their second session at the score of 170/3 with Travis Head smashing a ton while Steve Smith registering a fifty to keep Australia on top of the Indian bowlers. The dominance began when India decided to bowl first on Day One of the WTC final at the Oval and were able to scalp only three wickets.

However, little did they know that they would be spending the next two sessions picking the ball from the boundary line as Steve Smith and Travis Head rebuilt Australia’s partnership and then went to play with the India bowlers as the pitch started to flatten out.

The conditions had become balanced, meaning that the pre-default seam movement and odd bounce would no longer help the Indian bowler and that also in turn would not be troublesome for the Australian batsmen. The final session produced 157 runs and except the edge that were short of the cordon, India did not create adequate chances.

At the end of the first day, the Australian found themselves on top of the game on day one as they ended the day at the score of 327/3 with Head and Smith forging a mammoth 251 runs partnership for the fourth wicket. This is Australia’s fourth highest partnership against India. At the end of the day, India failed to get any break despite bowling 28 balls with the new ball and will look to make the most out of second day.