Virat Kohli wished Indians Happy Gandhi Jayanti on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary. Taking to social media, the Indian batting star, who would be seen in action in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati, wrote, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all. Jai Hind."

Virat Kohli Wishes Countrymen On Gandhi Jayanti:

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)