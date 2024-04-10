Fans in Indian cricket are the lifeline of the sport. Their passion and love for their favourite teams and favourite cricketers make cricket in India what it is, a religion. Many fans are there who express their love for their favourite cricketers through art forms. Such an instance was found when a fan made an Virat Kohli face art by using wrappers of popular snacks. He aligned the packages in such a way that when light passed through it, Kohli's face was formed in the shadows of the wall. Fans loved his way of expressing art form and made the video viral on social media. Kholi Cut! Virat Kohli and RCB Fan With Funky Hairstyle Becomes a New Meme Material, Video Goes Viral.

Fan Makes Star Virat Kohli's Face With Package of Snacks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)