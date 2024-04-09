The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going through a tough phase in the Indian Premier League 2024 and have been only able to win one match from five games. RCB have a very loyal fan base and one of the main reasons behind the same is Virat Kohli. Virat is currently holding the Orange cap and has been scoring runs in almost every match. There have been various fans during the IPL 2024 so far who have come to the ground to hug or touch the feet of Virat Kohli. Fans often showcase their love for their favourite cricketers by performing various gestures on social media as well. Such a fan showed his love for Virat Kohli by writing his name on his head and shaving his hair from two sides. However, the spelling of Virat Kohli's name was incorrect as he wrote, 'Virat Kholi'. The netizens on social media trolled the fans and came up with different reactions. They shared memes and jokes on the fan which went viral on social media. Manager Spots 'Worried RCB Fan' on TV Who Bunked Office Early To Watch IPL 2024 Match in Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Is RCB Not Winning IPL Because of These Fans?

Bas aise hi logo ki wajah se RCB nahi Jeet rahi https://t.co/9oTNXKcVJC — jas (@rdjlight) April 9, 2024

Comical

Hilarious

whole VK and Rcb fans 😂 https://t.co/lxpuOnHSIv — _ 🚬hrxRo45⚒️_ (@Hitman__45___) April 8, 2024

Humourous

Bhai support kr raha ya troll — Amar Singh 🇮🇳 (@amarsingh_29) April 8, 2024

Funny

Kohli spelling 😂🤣 — MessiRoGoat (@ABDmessiGOAT) April 8, 2024

