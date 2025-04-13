Virat Kohli's six struck a cameraman during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13. On the last delivery of the 13th over bowled by Kumar Kartikeya, the right-hander cleared his front leg and struck the ball straight down the ground and it flew above the boundary and struck a cameraman who was stationed in the area. A picture emerged later of a staff of the RCB checking on the cameraman who appeared to have been struck by the ball on his shoulder. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Score 100 Half-Centuries in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli's Six Hits Cameraman During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Virat Kohli SIX hits the camera crew shoulder. #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/ewnF25a0Zk — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) April 13, 2025

