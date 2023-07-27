Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the most popular sports personalities in India and whatever they do attracts a lot of attention. Moroever, they are known to share a great deal of camaraderie on and off the field. In the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers on April 17, MS Dhoni & Co. won the game by eight runs. After the match, Kohli greeted the CSK captain with a hug. Also, Virat took to Twitter to post an image of the heartfelt moment. Kohli's tweet has garnered so many responses that it has gone on to become the most-liked tweet in India in the first half of 2023. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Set To Become Fastest Pair in History To Complete 5000 Runs in ODIs, Can Achieve Feat in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023

Virat Kohli’s Tweet on MS Dhoni Becomes Most Liked Tweet in India in First Half of 2023

Virat Kohli's tweet on MS Dhoni was the most liked tweet in India in the first half of 2023. pic.twitter.com/dktAXmPEWE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 27, 2023

