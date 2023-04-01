Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman recently visited Mahakaleshwar and Omakareshwar temples in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Laxman shared pictures of himself confirming the news. The caption of Laxman's post reads, "Had divine darshan at Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your loved ones. JAI MAHAKAAL". Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony (See Pic).

VVS Laxman Visits Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Temples

Had divine darshan at Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your loved ones. JAI MAHAKAAL 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/aT2CR8YBdf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 1, 2023

