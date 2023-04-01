Indian Premier League 2023 kicked off yesterday with a grand opening ceremony. Famous singer Arijit Singh and actresses Rashmika Mandhana and Tamannaah Bhatia performed on the stage at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Captains of the opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were then invited onto the stage. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived first and shook hands with everyone on the stage. As soon as the former Indian captain went to meet Arijit, the singer touched Dhoni's feet to pay his respect. A picture of this moment has now started to surface on the internet. MS Dhoni 200th Six For CSK: Watch Chennai Super Kings Captain Hit Milestone Maximum in IPL 2023 Against Gujarat Titans.

Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

