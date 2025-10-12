Suryakumar Yadav led Team India to Asia Cup 2025 victory recently. Under his captaincy, India defeated Pakistan three times including the final to win the title. After the Asia Cup 2025, as India engage in Test series with West Indies, Suryakumar, who is not part of the Indian Test squad, visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty were spotted seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. Fans loved to see the rootedness of Suryakumar and made the video viral. Suryakumar Yadav Announces He Will Give His Asia Cup 2025 Match Fees From All Games to Indian Army (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Shetty Visit Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple (Source: Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple) pic.twitter.com/PN9ZQH0v5u — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

