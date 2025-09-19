The Supreme Court recently modified a man's conviction from rape to lesser charges of outraging modesty. The top court said that a man cannot be convicted of rape and penetrative sexual assault when the allegation is only of touching the private organs of the minor girl, reports Law Beat. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Joymalya Bagchi observed while modifying the conviction of appellant, Laxman Jangde, from the offences under Section 376 AB of the IPC and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to those under Section 354 of the IPC and under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. "From the said reading of all the statements which have common thread, the direct allegation is of touching the private parts of the victim and also at the same time, the appellant touching his private organs. In such view of the matter, we find that the conviction recorded under Section 376 AB of the IPC and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, cannot be sustained,'' the court said. The apex court modified the accused's sentence to that of five years rigorous imprisonment under Section 354 of the IPC and seven years under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence to 5 Years Under IPC and 7 Years Under POCSO

